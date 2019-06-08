Weekly Trading Guide

SBI fell sharply last week to test the key support level of ₹335 as expected. The stock was down 3.1 per cent for the week. Whether it manages to sustain above ₹335 or not will decide the direction of the next move.
If SBI holds above the level of ₹335, a bounce to ₹350 and ₹360 is possible in the coming days. It has to breach the key resistance level of ₹362 to gain fresh momentum and rally further to target ₹390 and ₹400 levels. Inability to rise past ₹362 levels can trigger a pull-back move to ₹350 and ₹335 levels again. In such a scenario, a range-bound move between the levels of ₹335 and ₹362 can be seen for some time. On the other hand, if SBI declines below ₹335, it can extend the fall to ₹325 and ₹320 levels. As mentioned last week, the region around ₹320 is a strong long-term resistance-turned support. A further fall below ₹320 is less likely as fresh buyers are likely to emerge around ₹320 and limit the downside. The bias is bullish as the moving average indicators suggest limited downside for the stock.
ITC fell for the third consecutive week. The stock was down 1 per cent last week. It is poised at a crucial long-term support level of ₹275. Whether ITC manages to bounce back from this support or not will decide the next move.
A strong bounce from this support and a subsequent rally above ₹282 will ease the downside pressure. Such a move could trigger a corrective rally to ₹290 in the near term. It will also give an early sign of the beginning of a fresh leg of a long-term uptrend. But if the stock declines below ₹275 levels, the downside pressure will increase. Such a break will increase the likelihood of the stock extending its down-move to ₹260. The bias on the daily chart is negative after the fall below ₹280 last week. Also, the 21-day moving average is on the verge of crossing below the 200-day moving average. This is a negative signal, indicating that the upside could be limited. This increases the possibility of the stock declining below ₹275 in the coming days and targeting ₹260 on the downside.
Infosys surged about 2 per cent intra-week to test ₹750, as expected. However, the stock failed to sustain higher and fell from the high of ₹750.85, giving back almost all the gains. The intermediate resistance at ₹755 seems to be holding well.
However, as long as the stock trades above ₹730, the outlook will be positive. There is a strong likelihood of the stock breaking above ₹755 in the coming days. Such a break can take Infosys higher to ₹770 and ₹775. The stock will gain fresh momentum if it manages to rise past ₹775 decisively. The next targets are ₹790 and ₹800. But inability to breach the ₹770-775 resistance region can pull the stock lower to ₹755 and ₹750 again. In such a scenario, the broader ₹695-775 sideways range will continue to remain intact. The stock has been stuck in this range since January this year. This rally to ₹770-775 will get negated if Infosys declines below ₹730 in the coming sessions. In such a scenario, it could fall to ₹715 and ₹705. But this looks less probable as the bias on the charts is positive.
RIL surged over 3 per cent in the initial part of the week, but failed to sustain higher. The stock made a high of ₹1,373 and reversed lower, giving back all the gains. The stock has closed 1 per cent lower for the week.
The price action over the last few weeks indicates that the stock lacks fresh follow-through buyers above ₹1,350 levels. This opens up the possibility of the stock breaking below the crucial support level of ₹1,300. Such a break will bring renewed pressure on the stock and trigger a fresh fall initially to ₹1,280-1,275 band. A further break below ₹1,275 will then increase the likelihood of the stock extending its down-move to ₹1,250 and ₹1,220 thereafter. On the other hand, if RIL manages to sustain above ₹1,300, a bounce to ₹1,350-1,370 can be seen again. In such a scenario, RIL can remain range-bound between ₹1,300 and ₹1,370 for some time. A strong break and a decisive close above ₹1,370 will boost the momentum and turn the outlook to positive. Such a break will then pave way for a fresh rally to ₹1,400 and ₹1,430.
Tata Steel is struggling to rise past the psychological level of ₹500 over the last couple of weeks. The stock made a high of ₹502.75 and reversed sharply lower to close 1.2 per cent lower for the week.
The near-term view is negative. Tata Steel is likely to remain below ₹500 and there is a strong likelihood of it falling to test the key 200-week moving average support level of ₹460. A bounce from ₹460 can take it higher to ₹480-490 again and keep the stock range-bound between ₹460 and ₹500 for some time. But a break below ₹460 can take it to the crucial support level of ₹445. As mentioned last week, the price action around ₹445 will need a close watch. A strong break below ₹445 will bring renewed pressure on the stock. It will keep the long-term downtrend intact and increase the likelihood of the stock tumbling towards ₹410 and ₹400 levels over the medium term.
