Future Perfect

Consider a long strangle strategy on YES Bank

KS Badri Narayanan

 

The long and medium-term outlook remains negative for the stock of YES Bank (₹94.1). Only a close above ₹163 will change the outlook to positive for the bank. However, in the short term, the stock may remain volatile with a positive bias, before taking a clear direction. A close below ₹86 will trigger a fresh downfall for the stock. If the current bullish momentum sustains, YES Bank could touch ₹128.

 

F&O pointers: YES Bank July futures added fresh long positions in the last few days. Option trading indicates a range of ₹80 to ₹120.

Event: YES Bank will announce its results on Tuesday. The stock could swing wildly if it reports rise in bad loans or better-than-expected results.

Strategy: Traders can consider a long strangle strategy on YES Bank. This can be initiated by buying ₹90-put and ₹100-call simultaneously. As they closed with a premium of ₹4.45 and ₹4.65 respectively, this would cost traders ₹22,220 (market lot 2,200 shares).

A close above ₹110 or below ₹80 will start yielding positive results. Traders will suffer a maximum loss of the premium paid (₹22,220) , if YES Bank is stuck in the ₹80-₹100 range.

We advice traders to exit the position if loss mounts to ₹6,500 or on profits of ₹10,000. Hold the position at least for next Five days.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
Yes Bank Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.