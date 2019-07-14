Weekly Trading Guide

SBI (₹363.55)

SBI snapped its three-week rally. The stock tumbled over 5 per cent intra-week but managed to recover some of the loss. SBI closed 2 per cent lower for the week. The support at ₹350 has held well and is keeping the uptrend intact. The key resistance is at ₹372. A strong break above it is needed for SBI to gain fresh momentum and resume the uptrend. Such a break will pave way for a fresh rally to ₹395 and ₹400. The region at around ₹400 is a strong resistance for the stock, which can halt the current uptrend. As such, a corrective fall is possible from around ₹400. On the other hand, if SBI fails to breach ₹372, it can fall to the next key support levels of ₹360 and ₹350 again. In such a scenario, a range-bound move between ₹350 and ₹372 can be seen for some time. The stock will come under pressure only on a break below ₹350. Such a break, though less likely at the moment, can drag SBI lower to ₹340 and ₹330 on the back of profit-taking.

ITC (₹274.95)

ITC fell 1.6 per cent last week giving back all the gains made in the week earlier. This fall has negated the possibilities of a turn-around mentioned last week. ITC can continue to consolidate between ₹270 and ₹282 within its overall downtrend. A breakout on either side of ₹270 or ₹282 will determine the direction of the next move. A strong break above ₹282 will give a breather to the stock. Such a break can take ITC higher to ₹290 — the next key resistance level. A break above ₹290 will confirm the trend reversal and increase the likelihood of the upmove extending to ₹300. But inability to breach ₹290 can keep the stock in a sideways range between ₹282 and ₹290 for some time. On the other hand, if ITC breaks the current range below ₹270, it will come under renewed pressure. This can drag the stock to ₹260. A further break below ₹260 will intensify the downtrend. It will also increase the possibility of the stock tumbling towards ₹245-₹240.

Infosys (₹727.1)

Infosys bounced last week. The stock was up 1.2 per cent. This has eased the threat of the stock breaking below the ₹700-695 support zone. The up-move has also kept the broader ₹695-775 sideways range intact. Infosys has been stuck in this range for a prolonged period of time since mid-January this year. An immediate resistance is at ₹732. Inability to breach this hurdle can pull the stock lower and keep it in a narrow range between ₹700 and ₹732 . But a strong break above ₹732 will take the stock higher to ₹755-₹760 band. A further break above ₹760 will then increase the likelihood of the stock extending its up-move to ₹775 . A breakout on either side of ₹695 or ₹775 is needed to determine the direction of the next move. A strong break above ₹775 will be bullish for a fresh rise to ₹800 and ₹810. But if Infosys break the range below ₹695, it will increase the likelihood of the stock tumbling towards ₹650.

RIL (₹1,280.6)

RIL has been stuck in the band between ₹1,245 and ₹1,315 over the last three weeks. This continues to keep the near-term outlook mixed. A breakout on either side of ₹1,245 or ₹1,315 will give a clear cue on the next leg of move. If RIL breaks the range above ₹1,315, an up-move to ₹1,350-₹1,360 is possible. It will ease the downside pressure and bring back the possibilities of the stock revisiting ₹1,400. But if RIL breaks the current range below ₹1,245, it will come under renewed pressure and fall to ₹1,220. A further break below ₹1,220 will then drag the stock lower to ₹1,210 and ₹1,200. The region around ₹1,200 is a strong long-term support. The down-move extending beyond ₹1,200 looks less probable at the moment as fresh buyers are likely to emerge at lower levels. But if RIL declines below ₹1,200, it will mark the end of the long-term uptrend that has been in place since 2017. The stock can decline to ₹1,150 and ₹1,100.

Tata Steel (₹472.6)

Tata Steel fell below the crucial support level of ₹460 but managed to claw-back from the low of ₹448.1. The stock has to sustain above ₹460 to avoid any further fall. As long as Tata Steel remains above ₹460, a rise to ₹500 is possible and the ₹460-520 sideways range will remain intact. Tata Steel has to rise past ₹520 decisively to gain fresh momentum. A rise to ₹550-₹560 is possible. Such an up-move will also indicate that the downtrend in the stock could have come to an end. But a strong break and a decisive close below ₹460 will bring the stock under pressure. It will mean that the long-term downtrend that has been in place since 2018 is still intact. It will also increase the possibility of the stock tumbling towards ₹400. The move below ₹460 could be sharp and swift.

The writer is a Chief Research Analyst at Kshitij Consultancy Services

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.