Weekly Trading Guide

Gurumurthy K

SBI (₹354.6)

SBI opened with a wide gap-up and surged 11 per cent last week, breaking above the key resistance level of ₹335. A key long-term resistance is at ₹362, which is holding for now. The stock can revisit this hurdle in the near term. A strong break and a decisive close above ₹362 will boost the momentum and take SBI up to ₹390 and ₹395 in the short term. But a pull-back from ₹362 can drag it lower to ₹345 and ₹335. In such a scenario, a sideways move between ₹335 and ₹362 can be seen for some time. As long as the stock remains above ₹335, the bias will be bullish for it to breach ₹362 and rally to ₹390-395. Only a break below ₹335 will turn the outlook to negative. In that case, there is a strong likelihood of the stock filling the gap formed last week. A break below ₹335 can drag it lower to ₹325 and ₹320. A further fall below ₹320 looks less probable as fresh buyers are likely to emerge at lower levels and limit the downside.

ITC (₹290.15)

ITC was volatile last week. It surged about 3 per cent after the outcome of the exit polls. But the stock witnessed a strong sell-off after the election results and gave-off all the gains made during the week. Technically, the resistance at ₹310 is continuing to hold well. A key support is near the current levels at ₹287. A bounce to ₹297 in the near term cannot be ruled out. But ITC has to rise past ₹297 to ease the downside pressure, which looks less probable. The bias on the chart is negative and ITC looks vulnerable to break below ₹287 and decline to ₹280 and ₹275. The region between ₹280 and ₹275 is a strong long-termsupport, which can halt the fall. A decisive bounce from this support zone will signal the beginning of a fresh leg of a long-term uptrend. Such an upward reversal from the ₹280-275 support region will have the potential to take ITC higher to ₹330-₹335 over the long term. As such, a fall to ₹280 or ₹275 will be a good opportunity to buy this stock from a long-term perspective.

Infosys (₹709.45)

Infosys fell 2 per cent last week. The stock has been struggling to rise past the 21-week moving average resistance at ₹727.85 over the last few weeks. This signals lack of strength and increases the possibility of the stock breaking below the crucial support level of ₹700. A break below ₹700 can take it lower to ₹690-688. A bounce from ₹688 can trigger a corrective rally to ₹710 and ₹715. But the upside could be capped. An eventual break below ₹688 will then increase the likelihood of the stock extending its down-move to ₹675 and ₹670. The region around ₹670 is a crucial long-term support for the stock. As such, the price action around this support will need a close watch to get a cue on the next move. A break below ₹670 seems unlikely. This will see the stock tumbling to ₹650-640 or even lower levels over the medium term. On the other hand, an upward reversal from ₹670 will ease the downside pressure. In such a scenario, Infosys can bounce-back to ₹700 and ₹715 levels.

RIL (₹1,336.8)

RIL opened with a wide gap-up and surged 10 per cent intra-week. However, the stock reversed lower from its high of ₹1,392 giving back some of the gains and closed 5.6 per cent higher for the week. The surge above ₹1,300 has now negated the chances of the expected fall to ₹1,200. As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,300, the outlook will be positive to see a rally to ₹1,400 and ₹1,430 in the short term. However, a strong rise past ₹1,430 is needed for RIL to gain fresh momentum and rally to new highs. The targets above ₹1,430 are ₹1,485 and ₹1,500. Inability to breach ₹1,430 can drag the stock lower to ₹1,350 and ₹1,300 levels once again. In such a scenario, RIL can remain range-bound between ₹1,300 and ₹1,430. A breakout on either side of ₹1,300 or ₹1,430 will then determine the next move. The stock will come under pressure if it declines below ₹1,300. In such a scenario it can fall to ₹1,280 and ₹1,250. It will also bring back the bearish outlook for the stock to test ₹1,200.

Tata Steel (₹483.5)

Tata Steel has been range-bounce between ₹455 and ₹495 over the last couple of weeks. The 200-week moving average support at ₹458 has been continuing to hold well. While the stock remains above this support, a corrective rally to ₹500-510 is possible in the near term. But a rally beyond ₹510 is unlikely as the indicators on the chart remains bearish. The 21-day moving average has crossed below the 100-day moving average. This is a negative signal, indicating that the upside could be limited. As such ,Tata Steel is likely to reverse lower from the ₹500-510 resistance region and fall to test the crucial support level of ₹445. A strong break below ₹445 can drag it to ₹425. It will also keep the overall downtrend intact. A further break below ₹425 will then increase the likelihood of the stock tumbling to ₹400 over the medium term. The ₹400 is a crucial support.

The writer is a Chief Research Analyst at Kshitij Consultancy Services

 

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
stocks and shares

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.