A Peek Within: RIL - Muted performance

Anand Kalyanaraman

 

It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,104 crore. This growth too was thanks to the consumer-facing business that offset weakness in the core hydrocarbon segments.

Slow global growth that dented demand and new supplies that squeezed product margins took a toll on the hydrocarbon segments. The gross refining margin in the quarter fell to $8.1 a barrel from $10.5 in the year-ago period. Lower volumes and realisations saw the petchem segment’s profit fall about 4 per cent Y-o-Y.

 

 

But consumer-facing businesses saved the day for RIL. Operating profit in the retail business was up 66 per cent Y-o-Y, thanks to store expansion in smaller cities. The operating profit of the digital services business, that includes RJio, grew nearly 80 per cent, aided by subscriber additions.

Value-unlocking, when it happens by the listing of the consumer businesses, can provide a good uptick to the RIL stock.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
Reliance Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.