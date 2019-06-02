Pre-existing diseases refer to the medical conditions or diseases that an individual suffers from prior to taking a health insurance policy.

It is defined by insurers as a medical condition, ailment or injury, for which one had symptoms, or was diagnosed with or received medical treatment, within 48 months before taking the health policy. Health insurance companies do cover pre-existing illnesses, but after a waiting period.

The waiting period may vary from two to four years, depending on the insurer. However, after this period, the claims under any of the pre-existing diseases get covered. For instance, Apollo Munich’s Optima Restore plan has a waiting period of 36 months (three years) for pre-existing diseases, whereas Religare Health has four years as waiting period.

In some cases, the premium may be higher if one has a history of a medical condition, say, diabetes or heart problem. It is important to disclose all facts about your health condition as it plays a crucial role at the time of claim. The insurance company can deny your claim if you had not mentioned pre-existing ailment at the time of taking the policy.