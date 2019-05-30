Day Trading Guide for May 30, 2019

BL Research Bureau

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2415 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2388

2430

2445

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,430 levels

₹727 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

710

712

733

740

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹710 levels

₹288 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

286

283

291

294

Make use of intra-day rallies to go short on the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹291 levels

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

166

174

177

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹174 levels

₹1313 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1285

1327

1340

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,300 levels

₹348 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

343

335

355

360

Consider going short with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹355 levels

₹2105 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2125

2145

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹2,085 levels

11862 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11815

11765

11900

11950

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 11,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

