Day Trading Guide For May-29

₹2416 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2388

2430

2445

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,400 levels

₹726 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

717

709

733

740

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹717 levels

₹289 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

286

283

292

295

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹292 levels

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

170

177

180

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹177 levels

₹1325 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1310

1300

1337

1350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,337 levels

₹360 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

365

370

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹365 levels

₹2075 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2053

2030

2095

2115

Go long while maintaining a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,053 levels

11940 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11890

11840

11980

12023

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,890 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

