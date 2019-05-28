Day Trading Guide For May-28

₹2408 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2395

2380

2420

2438

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,420 levels

₹709 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

701

695

716

724

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹716 levels

₹290 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

288

285

293

296

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹288 levels

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

171

168

177

180

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹171 levels

₹1310 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1280

1324

1337

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹1,324 levels

₹361 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

365

370

As long as the stock trades above ₹355, the near-term stance remains positive. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹2053 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2010

2070

2090

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,030 levels

11918 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11870

11820

11960

12000

The near-term outlook is bullish for the contract. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 11,870

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

