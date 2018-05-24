Day Trading Guide For May-25

₹1985 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1973

1960

1995

2010

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond &#8377;1995 levels

₹1221 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1210

1200

1230

1240

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy the stock in declines with fixed stop-loss at &#8377;1210 levels

₹274 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

268

277

280

Make use on of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at &#8377;277 levels

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

160

170

173

The stock witnesses buying interest at lower levels. Make use of dips to buy it with a tight stop-loss at &#8377;164 levels

₹916 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

905

895

925

935

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond &#8377;925 levels

₹268 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

260

273

278

Outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines while retaining a tight stop-loss at &#8377;264 levels

₹3604 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3580

3550

3625

3650

Make use on of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS with a stiff stop-loss at &#8377;3580 levels

10505 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10450

10400

10550

10600

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,450 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

