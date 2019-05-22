Day Trading Guide For May 22, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2375

2315

2330

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹2,390 levels

 

₹709 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

702

695

716

723

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹716 levels

 

₹305 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

303

300

308

311

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹303 levels

 

₹174 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

171

168

177

180

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹171 levels

 

₹1339 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1310

1353

1366

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,353 levels

 

₹337 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

325

344

350

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹332 levels

 

₹2109 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2070

2130

2150

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

 

11715 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11665

11610

11760

11810

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,760 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
stocks and shares

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.