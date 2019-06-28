Day Trading Guide for June 28, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2466 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2453

2440

2480

2495

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,453 levels

 

₹730 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

725

718

738

745

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹738 levels

 

₹273 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

268

276

279

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹271 levels

 

₹170 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

173

176

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹167

 

₹1274 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1288

1300

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,288 levels

 

₹362 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

358

353

367

372

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹358 levels

 

₹2252 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2210

2275

2295

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,230 levels

 

11843 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11800

11750

11900

11950

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,900 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

TOPICS
technical analysis

