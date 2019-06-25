Day Trading Guide for June 25, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2416 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2404

2390

2430

2445

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,430 levels

 

₹745 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

738

730

752

760

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹752 levels

 

₹276 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

270

279

282

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹273 levels

 

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

168

171

The stock experiences selling pressure at higher levels. Sell in rallies while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹168 levels

 

₹1262 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1274

1290

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,274 levels

 

₹353 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

347

341

359

367

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹347 levels

 

₹2275 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2255

2235

2300

2325

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,255 levels

 

11717 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11670

11620

11765

11815

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,670 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

