Day Trading Guide for June 21, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2426 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2415

2404

2437

2450

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,415 levels

 

₹754 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

747

740

760

765

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹747 levels

 

₹277 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

272

280

283

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹280 levels

 

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

166

174

177

Near-term view is positive for the stock of ONGC. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss placed at ₹169 levels

 

₹1296 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1283

1268

1310

1325

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,310 levels

 

₹345 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

339

334

350

356

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹339 levels

 

₹2279 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2260

2240

2300

2325

Outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Make use of declines to buy with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,260 levels

 

11849 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11800

11750

11900

11950

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a tight stop-loss at 11,800 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

TOPICS
stocks and shares

