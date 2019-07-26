Day Trading Guide For July 26, 2019

 

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2285 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2270

2255

2300

2315

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,270 levels

 

₹795 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

786

780

802

810

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹802 levels

 

₹268 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

262

271

274

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹271 levels

 

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

138

147

150

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹141 levels

 

₹1232 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1215

1200

1246

1260

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹1,246 levels

 

₹341 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

328

347

355

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹347 levels

 

₹2128 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2110

2090

2150

2170

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,110 levels

 

11247 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11200

11150

11315

11380

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract manages to rally above 11,315 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
stocks and shares

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.