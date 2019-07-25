Day Trading Guide For July 25, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2279 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2263

2250

2297

2312

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,297 levels

 

₹786 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

772

795

805

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹780 levels

 

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

273

276

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹273 levels

 

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

138

147

150

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹141 levels

 

₹1258 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1245

1230

1274

1290

The stock continues to trade in a narrow range. Traders should desist trading in the stock for the session

 

₹339 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

333

326

345

353

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of SBI. Sell in rallies while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹345 levels

 

₹2096 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2075

2055

2115

2135

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,115 levels

 

11277 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11226

11075

11333

11375

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,226 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

