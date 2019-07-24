Day Trading Guide for July 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2263 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2235

2280

2297

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹2,280 levels

 

₹789 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

782

772

797

805

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies beyond ₹797 levels

 

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

273

276

The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹273 levels

 

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

138

148

151

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹141

 

₹1272 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1285

1300

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,285 levels

 

₹342 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

336

330

348

355

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss ₹348 levels

 

₹2111 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2070

2130

2150

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,130 levels

 

11333 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11280

11230

11375

11425

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,375 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
stocks and shares

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.