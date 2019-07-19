Day Trading Guide for July 19, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2375

2415

2430

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,390 levels

 

₹793 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

774

805

815

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹784 levels

 

₹272 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

275

278

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹275 levels

 

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

137

146

149

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Sell in rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹146 levels

 

₹1261 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1248

1232

1275

1290

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹1,275 levels

 

₹363 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

358

352

369

374

Witnessing selling pressure at higher levels, the stock fell 2.3 per cent last session. Sell in rallies

 

₹2065 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2045

2025

2085

2105

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,085 levels

 

11604 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11550

11500

11650

11700

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,650 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

TOPICS
stocks and shares
technical analysis

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.