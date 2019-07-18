Day Trading Guide for July 18, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2397 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2365

2410

2425

The stock is range-bound in narrow band. Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if it moves above ₹2,410 levels

 

₹794 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

774

805

815

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹784 levels

 

₹272 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

275

278

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹275 levels

 

₹149 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

144

153

156

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹147 levels

 

₹1280 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1240

1295

1310

Consider taking fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,295 levels

 

₹372 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

366

360

376

380

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹366 levels

 

₹2117 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

2080

2140

2160

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹2,140 levels

 

11675 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11625

11575

11725

11775

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 11,625 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

TOPICS
technical analysis

