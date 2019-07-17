Day Trading Guide for July 17, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2392 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2365

2407

2420

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,407 levels

 

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

774

765

795

805

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹774 levels

 

₹271 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

265

274

277

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹274 levels

 

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

149

146

155

158

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹149 levels

 

₹1293 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1310

1325

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,280 levels

 

₹364 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

359

353

370

375

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹359 levels

 

₹2105 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2125

2145

The stock tests a key support. Go short with a stiff stop-loss on a decisive fall below ₹2,085 levels

 

11657 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11600

11550

11700

11750

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,700 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

