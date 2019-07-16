Day Trading Guide for July 16, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2396 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2365

2410

2425

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,410 levels

 

₹779 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

760

790

800

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹770 levels

 

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

273

276

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹273 levels

 

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

145

153

156

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC move beyond ₹153 levels

 

₹1275 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1290

1305

The stock has been in a narrow range over the past four trading sessions. Go long on a strong rally above ₹1,290

 

₹359 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

366

372

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹355 levels

 

₹2145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2125

2105

2165

2185

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,125 levels

 

11579 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11530

11480

11630

11683

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,630 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

