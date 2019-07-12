Day Trading Guide for July 12, 2019

₹2407 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2375

2420

2435

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,390 levels

₹720 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

712

706

728

738

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹728 levels

₹275 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

273

279

282

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹279 levels

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

147

155

158

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹150 levels

₹1281 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1295

1310

We restate that fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss on a rally above ₹1,295 levels

₹363 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

357

357

368

374

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹368 levels

₹2101 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2125

2150

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,080 levels

11582 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11530

11480

11630

11683

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,630 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

