Day Trading Guide for July 11, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2386 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2370

2355

2400

2415

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,400 levels

 

₹716 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

708

700

722

730

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹722 levels

 

₹273 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

276

279

The stock is experiencing selling pressure at higher levels. Selling rallies with a stop-loss at ₹276 levels

 

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

149

146

155

158

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹155 levels

 

₹1278 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1295

1310

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock breaches above ₹1,295 levels

 

₹354 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

347

340

360

365

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹360 levels

 

₹2107 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2086

2065

2130

2150

Utilize intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,086 levels

 

11492 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11445

11400

11540

11593

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,540 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

