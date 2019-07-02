Day Trading Guide for July 02, 2019

₹2485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2455

2495

2510

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,470 levels

₹731 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

725

718

738

745

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹725 levels

₹274 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

270

277

280

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹272 levels

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

155

164

167

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹164 levels

₹1268 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1255

1240

1280

1295

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,280 levels

₹361 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

367

372

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹355 levels

₹2239 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2200

2260

2280

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels

11903 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11860

11810

11950

12000

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,860 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

