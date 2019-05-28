Interactive: Why agriculture needs urgent attention from the new govt

The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has increased, production of crops - both food grains and horticulture produce - has hit new records with better irrigation factilities. Output in dairy and fisheries, too, has improved, thanks to hybrid varieties and better feed. But this increase in volume hasn't helped farmers as prices have dropped sharply. India has also been unable to grow its exports. Meanwhile, poor policy planning has led to an increase in imports, resulting in further farm distress. The fate of the farmer depends on how the new government handles various policies.

Interactive: Lavanya Prabhakaran