Commodity Analysis

Interactive: Why agriculture needs urgent attention from the new govt

Rajalakshmi Nirmal Bavadharini K S | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has increased, production of crops - both food grains and horticulture produce - has hit new records with better irrigation factilities. Output in dairy and fisheries, too, has improved, thanks to hybrid varieties and better feed. But this increase in volume hasn't helped farmers as prices have dropped sharply. India has also been unable to grow its exports. Meanwhile, poor policy planning has led to an increase in imports, resulting in further farm distress. The fate of the farmer depends on how the new government  handles various policies.

Interactive: Lavanya Prabhakaran

Read the rest of this article by Signing up for Portfolio.It's completely free!

What You'll Get

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold recovers on weak equities and dollar