‘Increase exposure to less volatile large-caps’

Investors can go for 65 per cent in large-caps and up to 35 per cent in mid-caps

Related NEWS Time to grow retail investors’ share of equity pie

“Don’t speculate in equities, invest only in assets you understand,” advices Rajesh Saluja, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, ASK Wealth Advisors, in an exclusive interview to BusinessLine. Edited excerpts.When did you start investing?I started investing when I was in college, back in the mid-1980s.What was your first investment?I first bought shares of Tata Steel, ACC and Reliance Ind...