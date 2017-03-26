SEARCH

‘Increase exposure to less volatile large-caps’

Nalinakanthi V
  ·   print   ·  
RAJESH SALUJA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, ASK Wealth Advisors
RAJESH SALUJA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, ASK Wealth Advisors

Investors can go for 65 per cent in large-caps and up to 35 per cent in mid-caps

“Don’t speculate in equities, invest only in assets you understand,” advices Rajesh Saluja, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, ASK Wealth Advisors, in an exclusive interview to BusinessLine. Edited excerpts.When did you start investing?I started investing when I was in college, back in the mid-1980s.What was your first investment?I first bought shares of Tata Steel, ACC and Reliance Ind...
Related
NEWS

Time to grow retail investors’ share of equity pie

TOPICS
economy, business and finance | stocks and shares |
Please Wait while comments are loading...
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Data story

Following the smart money

With markets scaling new highs, fund managers have also been their portfolios aggressively. We sifted through the portfolios of mutual fund AMCs to find out which were the preferred stocks of fund... »

How ULIPs have fared

Read More »
Slideshow

Small Change cartoons by Ravikanth

more slideshows » 

Residential market tracker

Homing In: Pune

North Pune is increasingly being preferred by residentials buyers for its affordability; about 60 per cent of new launches in this zone was below ticket size of Rs 25 lakh. »

Homing in NCR

Read More »

DATA BANK

Exchange Rate

Dollar Spot Forward Rate

Open-Ended Mutual Funds

MCX-SX Currency Futures

NSE Currency Futures


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Your Money

Investment alerts

Municipal bonds re-enter Municipal bonds are back after a gap of 14 years. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) became the f... »

Business Line: Home | News | Markets | Companies | Money & Banking | Economy | Info-tech | Opinion | Specials | BLink | Portfolio |
This Site: About Us | Contacts | Privacy Policy | Archives | Subscription | RSS Feeds | Site Map | Brand Quest | ePaper | Social | BL Club | Mobile |
Group Sites: The Hindu | தி இந்து | Business Line | BL on Campus | Sportstarlive | Frontline | The Hindu Centre | RoofandFloor | STEP | Young World Club | Publications | eBooks | Images | Classifieds |
Comments to: web.businessline@thehindu.co.in. Copyright © 2017, The Hindu Business Line.

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered hot to your inbox!

Please enter your email. Thank You.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.