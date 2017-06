Related

To attack black money, the government is now trying to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and the Aadhar number. From July 1, 2017, Aadhar number has been made mandatory for filing tax returns and for applying for PAN. Those who haven’t received the Aadhar number can quote the Aadhar enrolment number. Failure to submit Aadhar number along with the PAN would result in PAN invalidation and ...