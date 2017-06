Tata Steel is neither gaining strength to rise past the psychological ₹500 mark decisively nor witnessing a heavy selling pressure for a sharp fall. The stock hovered around ₹500 in the past week and has closed lower, thereby leaving the immediate outlook mixed. Inability to bounce above ₹500 from the current levels may see the stock falling to ₹470 levels in the near term. A break below ₹470 loo...