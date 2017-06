SBI is stuck in the ₹264-283 range for the seventh consecutive week. A breakout on either side of ₹264 or ₹283 will decide the next trend. On the charts, the bias is bullish. The 55-week moving average has crossed the 200-week moving average and is on the verge of crossing the 100-week moving average. This is a bullish signal and increases the possibility of the stock breaking the current sideway...