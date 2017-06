Infosys continues to sustain above ₹1,000 but is still not gaining strength for a fresh rally. Price action over the last one month on the chart suggests that the trades in the stock are getting crowded between ₹990 and ₹1,040. This signals that a strong and swift move is on the cards anytime soon. Our outlook continues to remain bullish. A sharp move targeting ₹1,070 and ₹1,075 is possible on a ...