The Nifty and Sensex were volatile last week and stayed above the immediate support

The upcoming week could be critical for the domestic market as the March derivative expiry nears. Negative global cues can keep the broader indices volatile in the near term. The crude oil price now tests a key support at $48 per barrel and is showing signs of upward reversal from this level. Resistances to note are at $48.8 and $50. Vital supports below $48 are at $47 and $46.Nifty 50 (9,108)Foll...