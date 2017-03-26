Taking support in the ₹450-460 range, the stock resumed its primary uptrend

Here are answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.What is the long term view on Cipla?N PanchapakesanCipla (₹593.2): The long-term trend is up for the stock of Cipla. However, it encountered a key resistance at ₹750 in March 2015 and again in August 2015 and started to decline. Since then, the stock has been on an intermediate-term downtrend. Taking support in the ₹45...