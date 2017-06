Rebound in production alongside large-scale imports to keep prices under pressure

In a strange development, at a time when India is harvesting a record pulse crop estimated at 22.1 million tonnes (kharif 8.7 million tonnes and rabi 13.4 million tonnes), Indian imports are also set to reach a new high of over 6.0 million tonnes (mt) during financial year 2016-17.From April 2016 to January 2017, total arrivals of imported pulses were an estimated 5.4 mt; and going by the freneti...