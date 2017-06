It’s not yet clear whether the government will go for import duty cut

Related

The year 2016 saw sugar prices reaching multi-year highs (₹42-43/kg) on supply deficit in contrast with 2015, when prices plunged to a record low (₹20/kg) on excess supply.The scaling down of production forecast for 2016/17 sugar season (October-September) by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) for the second time, and the BJP’s clean electoral sweep in India’s largest sugar producing State ...