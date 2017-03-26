Ongoing economic reform and State poll outcomes underline long-term growth story

The markets have touched an all-time high. The path for this was set in the past three months due to a sequence of events.First was the abeyance of the CBDT circular that soothed the nerves of the Foreign Institutional Investors (FII), followed by a prudent Budget presented by the government.As the effect of demonetisation was lower than expected, India joined the global reflation trade. Further, ...