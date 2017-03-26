GST must maintain balance between consumer benefit and ease of doing business

July 1 appears a pragmatic date for GST implementation, thanks to the efforts of the GST Council. Earlier this month, the Council gave formal approval to the draft Bills on GST with regard to the Centre, States and union territories (IGST, CGST, SGST and UTGST). The Bills were subsequently approved by the Union Cabinet on March 20. What facilitated these developments were the detailed discussions ...