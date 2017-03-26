Improving prospects in the domestic market and expansion in Europe are positives

Tailwinds for the domestic auto segment and improved outlook for the European business make the stock of Apollo Tyres a good bet for investors with a two to three year perspective. Although the jump in rubber prices may hurt in the near term, improving demand should help the company pass on some of the cost pressures through price increases. The stock now trades at around 9.5 times its trailing 12...