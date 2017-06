Besides the usual debit card, Rupay offers prepaid and international debit cards

Visa and Mastercard have always been the default payment gateway for debit and credit cards. India’s home-grown ‘RuPay’ has however come a long way since its launch as a rural product in 2011. It comes with features such as wider acceptance at many locations locally and globally, cash-back and other benefits. RuPay credit cards may also be issued shortly.What is it?RuPay is a payment gateway syste...